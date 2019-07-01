During the month of June, the Florida Gators played host to a laundry list of prospects for the program’s Elite One Day camps.

Several recruits laced up their cleats for the camps and ended up being rewarded with an offer from the staff, including Orlando (Fla.) product Shambre Jackson.

Jackson was not initially given an offer after his visit on June 7, but the incoming junior received the green light from Florida just over a week ago.