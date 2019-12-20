Javonte Gardner , a 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle, just took that next step in his recruitment by committing to Dan Mullen's program. The junior is currently unranked on Rivals, but possesses additional offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Minnesota and Nebraska among others.

Florida came up short in terms of reeling in any uncommitted prospects on Early Signing Day, but did receive some pleasant news from a 2021 prospect to kick off Friday morning.

"They have some respectful young men on they team and I said, 'Why not be one?' I feel like I can play as a Gator, so I decided to verbally commit there and hopefully everything goes right. They have good academics and that’s all I need to take to the next level."

"I feel like I’m a fit for them," Gardner told GatorsTerritory . "Growing up, I was actually a Florida State fan, you know? But now I’m at the age where I understand football. I just like how their facilities look and how they are coached.

As expected, Gardner is no stranger to Gainesville's surroundings. Dan Mullen's staff has welcomed him to campus on several occasions over the past year, including for the regular season finale against Florida State.

"I've been to games. I visited Florida multiple times," Gardner said. "The staff is great. All of them are respectful and help a lot. I normally talk to coach Mullen and (offensive line) coach (John) Hevesy. Those are my guys."

A product of Orlando (Fla.) Jones, Gardner becomes commitment No. 8 in Florida's 2021 recruiting haul. He is also the second offensive lineman in the class, joining IMG Academy's George Jackson.

You have to love Gardner's long-term potential in the trenches. He doesn't possess much bad weight at all and should really fill out nicely over the next few years. His frame should have no problem packing on another 20-30 pounds without hindering much of his athleticism.

Gardner is also effective when getting out in space and pulling. He provides that thud at the point of attack, but also does a nice job of playing under control and keeping his hands inside. Gardner is just a junior, so strengthening up his frame will only enhance his ability when driving defenders out of the play.

When engaging his opponent, Gardner shows the ability to get underneath his opponent with leverage as well. This is an intriguing athlete in the trenches who is fairly flexible and fluid for a prospect of his stature. It's all about strengthening up the frame, and as Gardner continues to do that, watch out.

Gardner is far from a finished product, but more advanced as a run blocker at this stage of his career. You can tell he is more comfortable with that part of his game. However, Gardner does possess tools to excel in pass protection. He is light on his feet and has no problem moving laterally, but also checks in with intriguing length for the position.

With Gardner, the Gators are receiving a prospect who is brimming with potential. He checks in with an intriguing combination of size and athleticism, and certainly has the opportunity to land in the Rivals250 before it's all said and done.

There is a whole lot to like here if you are a supporter of the Florida Gators.

