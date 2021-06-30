OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

Three-star small forward Brice Sensabaugh out of Orlando scooped up yet another offer on Tuesday while taking an unofficial visit in Gainesville.

Shortly after departing Gainesville, Sensabaugh received the green light from Ole Miss and Virginia Tech as well.

“Obviously, getting an offer from your home, it feels great. You know, the school is extremely prestigious. You know I’ve grown up watching the football and basketball [teams],” Sensabaugh told GT's Corey Bender. “I watched Tre Mann go over there and he dominated, so it was a great feeling and I got to talk to with coach Mike White and he sounded impressed and he ended up extending a scholarship. So, it was a great feeling.”