APOPKA, Fla. – The second of July’s three live evaluation periods began at 5 p.m. Wednesday and GatorsTerritory.com was at the C.P.S. Sportsplex for the Orlando Summer Hoops Festival hosted by Source Hoops and the Hoop Exchange.

The first game of the evening attracted a huge crowd of coaches, more on that later, and with very good reason. Team Loaded Virginia has a trio of players in the class of 2020 ranked by Rivals.com. E1T1 United has two players Top-50 players in the class of 2019, unfortunately Tre Mann was not in uniform tonight.

C.J. Walker put on a show for everyone watching. The slender 6-foot-7 forward played like a five-star prospect in this game. Going up against taller and thicker front court defenders, Walker rebounded well, scored on all three levels, led the break and just played hard each possession. Walker displayed his improving perimeter game by knocking down jump shots over a hand. On one possession when the defender got into him off the catch, Walker used his shoulders to create space and calmly drained a 20-footer. Walker finished with 23 points and eight rebounds against Team Loaded Virginia (he had 11 points and 10 rebounds later against Atlanta Xpress).

Team Loaded Virginia’s Earl Timberlake, Henry Coleman III and Mark Williams each have offers from UF and it was easy to see why. Williams is a mobile, fluid 7-foot, 225-pound rim protector. He excels in transition, has great touch around the rim, passes well and is a bouncy shot blocker. The game video I’ve seen of him does not do him justice. He is much more imposing in person. Williams had eight points.

Timberlake has combo guard skills but has the size and strength to defend big wings and possibly some small forwards. An impressive shot blocker, Timberlake has elite athleticism, solid playmaking skills, plays with a lot of heart and with the type of toughness you need at DeMatha Catholic and to compete in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC), arguably the toughest high school basketball conference in the nation. Timberlake led his team with 14 points.

At 6-foot-8, 220-pounds, Coleman is a big, strong and skilled forward. He is versatile enough to play as a big wing or as an athletic and mobile power forward. He seemed to always be around the ball on defense, and is one of the most vocal and defensively active players you will come across. He is a threat to score from the wing and will take a defender on a ride if he has a straight line drive to the cup. Coleman had 12 points.

Now about the coaching crowd. I know I missed some but from my viewpoint I saw head coaches from Florida, Georgia, Virginia, UCF and USF. Among the assistants I saw were Florida, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Clemson, Florida International, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, UCF and USF.