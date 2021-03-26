GatorsTerritory - Osayi Osifo announces his intention to transfer

For the third time this week, a player has announced that they will transfer away from the University of Florida. Today, junior college transfer Osayi Osifo announced his intentions on leaving Flrodia after just one season with the Gators.

"I would like to announce my time at UF has come to an end," Osifo wrote on a Twitter graphic. "I am very grateful for the experience and friendships gained here in Gainesville. With my two years of eligibility left I'll be looking for a new home to finish my college degree. Let's work!"

Osifo played in 20 games for the Gators, averaging just 10. minutes a game. He scored 38 points and had 58 rebounds in his one season with the Gators.



