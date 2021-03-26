GatorsTerritory - Osayi Osifo announces his intention to transfer

Osayi Osifo announces his intention to transfer
For the third time this week, a player has announced that they will transfer away from the University of Florida. Today, junior college transfer Osayi Osifo announced his intentions on leaving Flrodia after just one season with the Gators.
"I would like to announce my time at UF has come to an end," Osifo wrote on a Twitter graphic. "I am very grateful for the experience and friendships gained here in Gainesville. With my two years of eligibility left I'll be looking for a new home to finish my college degree. Let's work!"
Osifo played in 20 games for the Gators, averaging just 10. minutes a game. He scored 38 points and had 58 rebounds in his one season with the Gators.
The 6-7 forwards joins guard Noah Locke and Ques Glover as guys that have announced they will transfer. Guard Tre Mann also announced his intentions on leaving early for the NBA Draft, making it four players this week to leave the program.
In a story by University of Florida writer Chris Harry, it was reported that five players (Tyree Appleby, Colin Castleton, Anthony Duruji, Omar Payne, and Jason Jitoboh) have all met with the coaching staff and will be back in Gainesville next season. It is still unclear, even in Harry's piece, what will happen with guard Keyontae Johnson. The preseason SEC Player of The Year collapsed on the court in the third game of the season and did not play another minute in 2021. Florida has deferred comment to Keyontae and the Johnson family but it's unclear if Johnson will want to return to Florida, transfer, or test the NBA waters, assuming he wants to continue playing basketball. It also leaves Scottie Lewis, Niels Lane, and Samson Ruzhentsev as unknowns.