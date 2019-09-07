News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 23:08:34 -0500') }} football Edit

OT Issiah Walker inching closer to a decision following another UF visit?

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

After labeling Florida as his No. 1 school two weekends ago, four-star offensive tackle Issiah Walker returned to Gainesville on Saturday for yet another up-close look at Dan Mullen's program.

The Miami Norland star was in the stands for the season-opening victory vs. Miami, and then changed up his plans earlier this week in order to secure a front-row seat for tonight's shutout as well.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}