News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-23 18:16:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Out-of-state 2021 PF opens up about Florida giving him the green light

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

Hartsville (S.C.) junior Cesare Edwards has been catching the attention of several Power 5 programs this spring.

Over the past four weeks, Edwards reeled in offers from Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Edwards, who is viewed by Rivals basketball analyst Corey Evans as someone on the cusp of the Rivals150, also received the green light from Florida last week.

The three-star power forward spoke with GatorsTerritory about his reaction to UF entering the mix in his recruitment.

"I was very surprised," Edwards said. "I didn't see that coming. I was very surprised and grateful for the offer."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}