Hartsville (S.C.) junior Cesare Edwards has been catching the attention of several Power 5 programs this spring.

Over the past four weeks, Edwards reeled in offers from Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Edwards, who is viewed by Rivals basketball analyst Corey Evans as someone on the cusp of the Rivals150, also received the green light from Florida last week.

The three-star power forward spoke with GatorsTerritory about his reaction to UF entering the mix in his recruitment.

"I was very surprised," Edwards said. "I didn't see that coming. I was very surprised and grateful for the offer."