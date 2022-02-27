Out of State DT Priority for Gators
Stephiylan GreenDefensive Tackle6-foot-4, 270-PoundsRome (GA)2023"It’s a great feeling. I feel like I’m a priority to them, and I haven’t even met them in person yet. That’s good, and genuinely gra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news