Nearly 50 recruits predict the matchup between the Gators and 'Canes
The majority of the college football world will be tuned in for Saturday's matchup between Miami and ninth-ranked Florida, with a plethora of recruits expected to keep close tabs as well.
With kickoff just over 30 hours away, GatorsTerritory reached out to some of those can't-miss prospects to get their predictions for tomorrow's square off in Orlando.
** GT's Joseph Hastings also contributed to this article **
Walker: "Florida 28-10."
Harris: "31-21 UF."
Grimes: "28-10 Gators."
Lee: "28-7; UF on top."
Dumervil: “I don’t know [who will win]. It’s gonna be a great game.”
Walker: "(I don't know who will win), but it’s going to be a good game."
Smith: "Florida by 14!"
Lewis: “I don’t know a score, but I got Florida winning.”
Collins: "I think I got Florida taking it in a close one."
Thomas: "28-24 UF."
Britt: "28-14 Florida."
Shipley: "I think Florida will pull it out and win 27-24."
Jackson: "Miami 24-21. I think it’s going to be a good game. It could go either way."
Morris: "35-24, UF."
Williams: "28-14 Florida."
Simon: "I got Florida 28-14."
Blackwell: "Florida 100%."
Daniel: "Man, tough one. UM's defense is sick. UF's offense has experience and momentum from last year. It’s gonna come down to the defense though, but I’m going with the U, 35-27."
Langston: "27-7."
Sorey: "I don’t know by how much, but I think Florida is going to win.”
Collins: "28-14; Florida wins."
Harvey: "It should be a good game between the two. (I have) Florida."
Wilcox: "30-10 Florida."
Denhoff: "I got Florida in a 24-10 game. Defense steps up big for UF."
Adeleye: "I think Miami pulls an upset and wins 24-21."
Jackson: "21-0 UF."
Suamataia: "I don’t know too much about the teams to (make a prediction), but I’m excited to watch how both OLs work. I'll definitely be watching."
Sutton: "I think Miami will pull it out 28-21."
Brown: "Florida 35, Miami 17."
Collins: "35-14 Florida."
Brown: "UF 31, Miami 28."
Turner: "21-14 UF."
BlackStrain: "I like Florida to win by 14, 31-17."
Webb: "28-24 Florida wins."
Rice: "Gators 38-27."
Florida Commits:
Wingo: "28-14 (UF)."
Dexter: "35-10 (UF)."
Helm: "It will be a good game, but I know the Gators are coming out on top. I'm thinking 35-7 Florida."
Torrence: "37-17 (UF)."
Fraziars: "35-13 (Gators)."
Brown: "45-14 (UF)."
Richardson: "28-17 Florida."
Del Rio: "UF is going kill them lol. 28-13."
Janvier: "35-7 (UF)."
Johnson: "31-21 Florida."
Odom: "35-17 (UF)."
Wilcoxson: "41-7 our way."
Ellis: "40-21 (UF)."