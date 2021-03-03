GatorsTerritory - Owls beat Gators in extra innings

One team slept in their own beds while the other spent five hours on a bus Wednesday night. You wouldn't have guessed which team was eating lunch on the turnpike by the way the game played out.

No. 21 FAU brought an intensity to Florida Ballpark that wasn't matched by the home team and the Owls (7-1) stole a game in Gainesville, making the five-hour bus ride home much nicer for them after a 3-2 win in 10 innings.

"We're nine games in. We've had almost a year off from playing. We have a brand new, beautiful ballpark. We're at home. They're going back to their own beds. They get a good night's sleep. It's just not acceptable. It's just that simple," O'Sullivan said of the effort from his ballclub on Wednesday.

"It was clear. If you wanted the game you could tell there was a different feel. I don’t understand it. If we’re playing in the big leagues and a 162 game schedule, it’s in the middle of July and you’re playing six, seven, eight days in a row, maybe you can understand (taking a night off) but we’re nine games in and we’re going to come out flat? No. That’s just not acceptable. It bothers me.”

The Gators (6-3) and Owls battled knotted at two all the way into the 10th inning. Franco Aleman relieved Timmy Manning and struck out the first batter he faced. Aleman gave up a single and got the second out via a fly-out to left field. Aleman got Nolan Schanuel to ground weakly to shortstop but Josh Rivera whiffed on the ball as he was coming in on it. The error was Rivera's second of the night and his sixth in nine games. The second-year freshman is just 2-of-25 (.080) since the Gators' opening weekend.

"There's been a lot of effort and work put in to have this facility and to just think we're 9 games in and not ready to play? That's a real issue.," O'Sullivan said. "There's certain guys that are not swinging the bat as well as they like, their body language is not good, it's affecting their defense and it's not an individualized sport. It's a team sport. We're going to have to address that."

When two teams who have combined for 174 hits in 15 games meet during a midweek you can normally expect a slugfest. That was the expectation heading into No. 6 Florida’s matchup with No. 21 FAU but we were treated to a pitching duel at Florida Ballpark.

Making just his second appearance since 2017, Milchin surrendered one run in the first inning. The Owls began the game with back-to-back singles and pushed the opening run across the plats with a sacrifice fly.

Jacob Young singled to center to start the Gators first frame. In doing so, Young extended his hitting streak to 27 games, two shy of tying Tim Olson’s school record. Fabian worked a walk but there was nothing going for the Gators in the first. Florida used a two-run home run off the bat of Colby Halter in the second to take the lead, 2-1.