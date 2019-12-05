News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 18:01:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Pair of 'BUCK' targets, multiple Gator commits set to take OVs to UF

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

After hosting over a handful of prospects for official visits the weekend of their matchup with FSU, Florida is set to roll out the red carpet once again for several more recruits starting on Friday.

On top of welcoming a couple of 'BUCK' targets on campus, Dan Mullen and company will get some quality time with a half-dozen future Gators as well.

Check out GatorsTerritory's full preview of which players will be in the Swamp on officials this weekend.

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}