Pair of Freshman Carry Gators

Freshman Duo Carries No. 23 Florida Past Vanderbilt

Starting pitcher Brandon Neely fired 6 1/3 frames of one-run ball and Deric Fabian provided the go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the first extra-inning affair of the campaign, freshman Deric Fabian lifted No. 23 Florida to a 4-3 victory in the series finale over Vanderbilt with a go-ahead, solo home run in the 10th inning on Sunday afternoon.

Although D. Fabian provided the late heroics after the Gator lead disintegrated in the bottom of the ninth, it was another Florida freshman – starting pitcher Brandon Neely– whose dominant effort on the hill set the tone from the early going. The righty fired a career-high 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball while picking up a personal-best seven strikeouts in the winning effort.

For the third time in as many days, the Gators (22-14, 6-9 SEC) struck first against the Commodores (25-10, 7-8 SEC). Each of the first-four hitters of the day reached via a single for the Orange & Blue, with Wyatt Langford plating Jud Fabian< on an RBI infield single to third base and BT Riopelle bringing in Thompson on a fielder's choice for the second run.

J. Fabian improved to 2-for-2 on the day in the top of the third, but his second knock left the ballpark. On a 2-2 count, Fabian took Vanderbilt starter Bryce Cunningham deep to left center for his 15th home run of the year to give the Gators a 3-0 lead. The long ball marked the 47th of Fabian's career, tying him with Mike Zunino for fifth on Florida's all-time home run list.

Neely held his own on the pitching end, blanking the Commodores through the first four frames while picking up a trio of strikeouts. Vanderbilt first baseman Parker Noland tagged Neely for a solo home run in the fifth, but the freshman picked up three more strikeouts to notch a career-high six punchouts to end the inning.

Neely returned to the hill in the sixth, making quick work of the Commodore order by churning out a clean frame highlighted by an inning-ending strikeout – his seventh of the day. The freshman right-hander went back out for the seventh, but was lifted in favor of Tyler Nesbitt with one out and a man on first in the inning. Nesbitt used a strikeout and lineout to first base to keep the lead intact, sending the game into the eighth.

Florida maintained its two-run advantage until the bottom of the ninth, where Nesbitt recorded two quick outs to open the frame. With the Gators one strike away from victory, Spencer Jones singled to left field to keep the Commodores alive. Nesbitt then got ahead 0-2 on Jack Bulger, but the Vanderbilt designated hitter homered to left field to knot the game up at three runs apiece and force extra innings.

With the momentum now in the Commodores' favor, another freshman rose to the occasion for the Orange & Blue in the top of the 10th. After getting ahead in a 1-0 count, D. Fabian delivered the biggest hit of his career, connecting on a solo home run over the left field wall to reclaim a 4-3 lead for Florida.

Nesbitt closed the door in the bottom of the tenth, stranding the potential tying run on second base by inducing a Javier Vaz groundout to Colby Halter As a result, Nesbitt (1-2) earned the victory, pitching 3 2/3 innings of relief with two earned runs allowed on two hits and one walk. He struck out three.

Neely received a no-decision despite his outstanding performance. The Seville, Fla. native allowed just one earned run on three hits and one walk, setting career highs with 6 1/3 innings pitched and seven strikeouts.

Commodores reliever Christian Little (0-1) was saddled with the loss after allowing one earned run on one hit over three innings of relief.

Cunningham was handed a no-decision as well, tossing six innings with three runs allowed (two earned) on seven hits and one walk.

J. Fabian (2-for-5) and Riopelle (2-for-4) recorded multi-hit games in the finale.

NOTABLES

* J. Fabian's home run marked the 47th of his career, tying him with Mike Zunino for fifth on Florida's all-time home run list.

* While notching his first-ever quality start, Neely set career highs with 6 1/3 innings pitched and seven strikeouts.

* Sunday marked Florida's first extra-inning game of the season.

* The 4-3 victory represented Florida's first extra-innings win since taking down Florida State, 3-2, on April 13, 2021 thanks to Kendrick Calilao's walk-off home run in the 10th inning.

* Florida is now 143-78-1 all-time against Vanderbilt.

* The Gators hold a 57-49-1 record against the Commodores in Nashville.

* Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan is 30-20 vs. Vanderbilt.

* That includes an 9-12 mark on the road.

* Florida has won 13 of the previous 21 matchups against Vanderbilt.

* Calilao saw his 13-game hitting streak come to a close.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN On the game three victory…

"I think it all started on the mound. I think we got the leadoff hitter each inning, which was different than yesterday, obviously six of the eight guys got on yesterday. We did a nice job of getting the leadoff hitter. We only walked two. I thought Neely was really, really good. I thought Nesbitt did a really nice job. It comes down to the last pitch there… Bottom line is Nesbitt was throwing strikes. It's just amazing how the game went."

On the final two innings of play…

"Deric, the freshman, comes up with the big home run there in the tenth. Nesbitt gives up the 0-2 home run for the tying run in the ninth. Then all of a sudden he's on the mound and gets the last out of the game. Colby [Halter] had a tough error there in the bottom of the tenth. There's a lot to be learnt about it. The game always comes back to you. Obviously it was a big win for us. It was a resilient win for us. I'm glad we hung in there. It's been a tough weekend for us, but I do think we are getting closer and closer. It's a pitch here and a play there or an at bat here or there. Today was a big win for us."

On Neely's brilliant effort…

"I think their lineup is pretty balanced. With [Enrique] Bradfield at top, he creates a lot of issues with his legs. Their lineup is pretty balanced, so I didn't look at it that way. Keegan had a big weekend against us. [Neely] did a nice job the entire game. The only mistake he made was the ball hit to first base he didn't cover first and kind of put the brakes on a little early. Other than that, he kept us in the ballgame. I think everyone in our dugout knew how important today was. For a freshman to step up on the road like that, it was really important for us."

UP NEXT

Florida returns home to host Stetson on Tuesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.