Three Gators earn Senior Bowl invitations

Defensive linemen Zach Carter, Jeremiah Moon, and running back Damien Pierce have both accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl.

Carter has 26 tackles, including a team-high 10 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks in his final season of eligibility. Carter has shown his versatility playing all over the defensive line for the Gators during his career. He's settled into one position this season and his numbers show that he's finally being utilized to showcase his strengths.

Pierce is second on the team in rushing (448 yards) despite having just 68 carries on the season. He leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns and has 13 total touchdowns during his senior campaign.

Moon is fourth on the Gators with 49 tackles and has added two sacks, and 3.5 tackles for a loss, six quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, and has forced one fumble.

The Senior Bowl is an annual college all-star football game that is played at the conclusion of the NCAA season. The event is considered the most prominent college football all-star game in the United States and is the first stage in the NFL Draft process and has been played since 1950.