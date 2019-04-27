Jordan Scarlett is headed to Carolina.

The former Gators running back was selected by the Panthers in the fifth round of Saturday's NFL draft - the No. 154 overall pick.

Scarlett's career at Florida had its fair share of ups and downs. After a breakout sophomore season, the South Florida native had to sit out his junior season after being embroiled in the alleged credit card fraud scandal.

The playmaker, however, came back the following season and helped the Gators turn around a four win season to a ten win season under new head coach Dan Mullen.

Scarlett finished with 776 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 131 carries. Although Mullen and company primarily used Scarlett on the ground, he also recorded 84 yards on ten catches in 2018.

Scarlett clocked in a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. During the pre-draft process he met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans, the New York Jets, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.