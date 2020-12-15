GatorsTerritory - Parents of Keyontae Johnson provide positive update

The parents of Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson have provided an update on their son’s status.

“Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health,” his parents Nika and Marrecus said in a statement. “He even FaceTimed the team! We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days.”

“We will continue to share updates about Keyontae’s health and progress. We have seen how much people love and care for him. We hope people recognize that information that doesn’t come from us or the athletic department may not be accurate. We are working closely with Keyontae’s doctors and the UAA to provide information to everyone who cares so deeply about Keyontae and has been praying for him.”

Johnson collapsed as the Gators were coming out of a timeout in a loss to Florida State. He was taken to Tallahassee Memorial where he stayed Saturday and Sunday. On Monday Johnson was moved from Tallahassee to UF Health in Gainesville. Head coach Mike White and team physician Duke Werner accompanied Johnson throughout his time at Tallahassee Memorial.

Florida’s game Wednesday against UNF was postponed, with both schools hoping to make up the game at a later date if scheduling permits. Florida’s next scheduled game is Saturday against FAU.



