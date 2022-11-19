Florida Gators Cross Country



Parker Valby Finishes Strong and Earns All-American Honors at the NCAA Championships Valby finished runner-up at the 2022 NCAA Championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - All-American Parker Valby has a nice ring to it. Valby finished her incredible season with a strong performance at the NCAA Championship, finishing runner-up and earning the second USTFCCCA All-American honors of her career.

Valby's Cross Country season has been nothing short of historic. At the NCAA Championships, she ran a time of 19:30.9, which earned her a second-place finish, tying the best finish in program history. The previous best was run by Shelly Steely in 1984 when she also finished runner-up. Valby's finish improved upon her freshman finish at the NCAA Championships last season, where she finished 27th.

The Gator sophomore from Tampa, Florida, led all runners in near-freezing conditions for more than 5,000 meters, breaking the school record for the fastest NCAA Championship 6K (19:50.3), a record she set at the 2021 Championships. Valby's performance tied for the 15th fastest time in NCAA Championship meet history.

Valby's impressive season boasted many accolades and records, including three first place finishes, a second place at the NCAA Championships, the fastest 6K time on record at any championship event, SEC Women's Individual Champion, USTFCCCA All-American and All-Region honors, USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week, SEC Women's Runner of the Year, and SEC All-First Team honors. Quite an impressive year for Parker Valby.

RESULTS Parker Valby - 2nd, 19:30.9