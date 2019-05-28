Since 1933, all but two games between Florida and Georgia have been played in Jacksonville, Fla.

But could the Cocktail Party that has lasted nearly nine decades be on the verge of ending its time in Jacksonville?

"You are always looking to see what you can do to make your program better," Gerogia hea coach Kirby Smart told reporters during the spring meetings. "Nothing is off the table, but nothing has been decided."

The current contract, that was extended in 2017, runs through 2021- thats just three more years.

On Tuesday, Smart told reporters that he was not a fan of holding the game in a neutral location since it hinders both programs on the recruiting trail.

'It costs you a recruiting weekend. You don’t get to have anybody, they don’t get to have anybody," Smart explained. "Our version of the LSU-Alabama game is held in Jacksonville and we don’t have prospects. So it’s not conducive to recruiting, absolutely it’s not.

"You lose a home game every other year and that just comes with it."

Dan Mullen, who has often voiced his love of college football traditions, including of the big rivalry game in Jacksonville, has a different take to Smart.

"There's not a lot of games where you have that, where you have the stadium split right down the middle at a neutral site like that and within a rivalry game," said the Gators head coach. "Makes it a lot of fun to play in Jacksonville."

Could the game be on the verge of a move?

“I don’t know, I think that’s always up for discussion,” Smart said. “We have a contract with Jacksonville, which is a couple years out. I think you’re always looking to see what you can do to help your program get better.”

"We'll see, you never know which direction college football is going in at that point," said Mullen. "I will say this, obviously I think administratively is going to look at what they think is best for the program. For us moving forward, I think it's one of the really neat, unique games in all of college football.

"I can see his point of every other year you do lose an opportunity, one less home recruiting game every other year," he added. "I think you can make arguments that there's a recruiting positive for it, but I think it's such a great game and where it's played is such a unique deal."



