Pavinelli Named AAC Attacker of the Week





After a career-performance against No. 2 North Carolina, Pavinelli earned her second honor of the season





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - After a career-performance against the second-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, sophomore Danielle Pavinelli was named as the American Athletic Conference Attacker of the Week.





For her efforts, Pavinelli notched her second AAC honor in two weeks (Honor Roll - Feb. 14) This is the fourth weekly honor for the sophomore during her tenure at Florida (Attacker - 1; Freshman - 2; Honor Roll - 1)

Pavinelli - a Northport, N.Y. native - tallied a career-high eight points against North Carolina, coming from six goals and two assists. Her eight points tie the program record for most points in a game by a sophomore (Shannon Kavanagh - twice; Kitty Cullen; Ashley Bruns).

The six-goal performance is also a career-high for Pavinelli, while the two assists tie her personal-best mark. The sophomore also posted two caused turnovers - a career-best - along with one groundball against the Tar Heels.

The Gators are back in action on Saturday, when the team takes on No. 5 Maryland in College Park, Md. Opening draw is set for 12 p.m.

Attack Player of the Week: Danielle Pavinelli, FloridaMidfielder of the Week: Quinn Nicolai, TempleDefensive Player of the Week: Melissa Hawkins, D, VanderbiltFreshman of the Week: Leah Bestany, A, East CarolinaHonor Roll: Kylie Nause, A, Cincinnati | Alexandra Giacolone, D, East Carolina | Frances Kimel, A, East Carolina | Lilly Siskind, A, Old Dominion | Ellie Hilsabeck, M, Vanderbilt