Peach State ATH Jaheim Bell joins forces with the Gators
Following an action-packed day at the Swamp on Saturday, Dan Mullen’s staff reeled in a commitment from Peach State athlete, Jaheim Bell, who is being courted for H-Back.
The junior prospect, who visited UF on March 17, made his way back to Gainesville this weekend and was in attendance for Florida’s Orange and Blue Game.
“I’ve been here a couple of times," Bell said. "The last time I came, I was just sitting there talking to coach Mullen. It just felt right. Something in my mind kept telling me, ‘Commit, commit.’ It just stuck with me.
“Came back today. Their offense; I love their offense. They take shots down the field. Everybody gets the ball in their hands. It’s just up to me to make a play.”
Although he has established a name for himself in Valdosta (Ga.), Bell is close with multiple UF pledges, including a pair of Rivals250 recruits.
“Gervon Dexter, Leonard Manuel and [Ja’Quavion] Faziars,” Bell said of which UF commits he is close with. “Out of all of them, Gervon was on me the most. I got some advice from him and asked him how he did it. It just felt right to me.”
Now that Bell is on board, Dan Mullen and the Gators have 10 prospects committed for the 2020 recruiting cycle, with three of them being based in Georgia.
“They were excited,” Bell said of the staff’s reaction to his commitment. “All the coaches, they came in and loved on me. They were just excited that I’m joining the family.
“They text me every now and then to ask me how I’m doing. Coach Mullen, he always tells me to have a great day with the Gator emoji. Coach Scott, he just checks in on me. Pretty much, I just love the process and how they check in on me.”
Other notable prospects listed as athletes that Florida is continuing to pursue are Avantae Williams and Ja’Khi Douglas, both of whom are high on the program.
Bell has yet to schedule his official visit with the Gators, but plans to take one.
