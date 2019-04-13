Following an action-packed day at the Swamp on Saturday, Dan Mullen’s staff reeled in a commitment from Peach State athlete, Jaheim Bell, who is being courted for H-Back.

The junior prospect, who visited UF on March 17, made his way back to Gainesville this weekend and was in attendance for Florida’s Orange and Blue Game.

“I’ve been here a couple of times," Bell said. "The last time I came, I was just sitting there talking to coach Mullen. It just felt right. Something in my mind kept telling me, ‘Commit, commit.’ It just stuck with me.

“Came back today. Their offense; I love their offense. They take shots down the field. Everybody gets the ball in their hands. It’s just up to me to make a play.”

Although he has established a name for himself in Valdosta (Ga.), Bell is close with multiple UF pledges, including a pair of Rivals250 recruits.

“Gervon Dexter, Leonard Manuel and [Ja’Quavion] Faziars,” Bell said of which UF commits he is close with. “Out of all of them, Gervon was on me the most. I got some advice from him and asked him how he did it. It just felt right to me.”