Peach State product Jaden Slocum has seen his recruitment pick up significant steam over the past several weeks, with multiple noteworthy programs giving him the green light this summer.

On top of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Tennessee jumping into the mix, Florida dished out an offer to Slocum just over three weeks ago.

The Alpharetta (Ga.) prospect spoke to GatorsTerritory to recap his reaction to last month’s news.