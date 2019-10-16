The day of Florida's Homecoming game against Auburn featured several significant victories for the Gators on the recruiting front.

On Oct. 5, the program landed a commitment from coveted OL target Issiah Walker, took the lead for Florence (Al.) product Dee Beckwith and moved the needle with a number of other targets in attendance for the matchup.

Over a week after making his way down to the Swamp for the second time this year, another visitor for the AU-UF game says Florida has ascended to the top of his leaderboard.