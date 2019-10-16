Peach State DE tags Florida as his leader: 'I absolutely love UF's defense'
The day of Florida's Homecoming game against Auburn featured several significant victories for the Gators on the recruiting front.
On Oct. 5, the program landed a commitment from coveted OL target Issiah Walker, took the lead for Florence (Al.) product Dee Beckwith and moved the needle with a number of other targets in attendance for the matchup.
Over a week after making his way down to the Swamp for the second time this year, another visitor for the AU-UF game says Florida has ascended to the top of his leaderboard.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news