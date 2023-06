Peach State Defensive Back Talks Gators & More:





The Florida Gators recently extended a verbal scholarship offer to Darrell Johnson. He checks in at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds from Eastman (GA) Dodge County High School with over a dozen offers, with the most recent being from the Gators.





"Florida caught my attention the most by how the coaches interact with me. I'm looking for a program and coach to help me develop the most as an athlete and person. I have yet to set a date for another visit. I'm not sure who shows the most love, but I appreciate all of it. I'm enjoying the entire process."