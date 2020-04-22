OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

Another SEC program has stepped up to the plate with an offer for Elijah Zollicoffer, a 6-foot-5, 304-pound offensive tackle hailing from Covington (Ga.) Newton.



The 2022 prospect entered the week with SEC offers on the table from South Carolina and Tennessee, and now has the opportunity to strap up the pads for the University of Florida as well. The Gators just joined the fray on Wednesday afternoon, but Dan Mullen's program is one Zollicoffer is already quite familiar with.

In addition to the SEC schools, Zollicoffer possesses scholarship offers from Minnesota, Maryland and Virginia. Some schools envision him playing along the defensive line, while Florida offered the sophomore a spot along the offensive line.