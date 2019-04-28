Ever since the spring evaluation period began just under a couple of weeks ago, linebackers coach Christian Robinson has had his hands full on the recruiting trail.

The Gators assistant checked in on numerous commits this week and visited a flurry of in-state schools in the process as well.

In addition to putting in the miles in Florida, Robinson dipped into the Peach State and made his way to the Pace Academy in Atlanta on Friday.

When it was all said and done, sophomore wideout Jayden Thomas wound up reeling in an offer from the Gators.