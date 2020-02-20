The Florida Gators have a history of successfully dipping into Camden County High School as they signed four-star prospect Brian Crum in 2002 and future NFL linebacker Jarrad Davis in 2013.

UF is now looking to continue that success over the next two recruiting cycles, with the program hoping to capitalize on their pursuit of Rivals100 OT Micah Morris and Jamie Felix.

Morris isn't quite ready to label a school as his leader at the moment, but that's not the case with Felix.

The sophomore tabbed the Gators as his favorite back in July, and says nothing has changed at the top spot in his recruitment.