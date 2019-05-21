UF is already equipped with a commitment from junior signal-caller and hometown product, Anthony Richardson, but the Gators are starting to prioritize their needs for the class of 2021 as well.

One of those prospects on the Gators' wishlist is 6-foot-3, 205-pound sophomore, Carlos Del Rio, who has visited the Swamp four times since last fall, including for the Gator Grill Out this past weekend.

A product of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern, Del Rio is armed with additional offers from Miami, Michigan, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee and Kentucky among others.