GatorsTerritory - Peach State speedster Isaiah Bond says yes to the Florida Gators

Peach State speedster Isaiah Bond says yes to the Florida Gators
Today's commitment on Mother's Day marks the sixth addition to Dan Mullen's 2022 recruiting haul and first since UF hauled in a string of commitments nearly two months ago.
This time, the Gators invaded the Peach State, an area that has been very good to the program in the past, to reel in Isaiah Bonds of talent-rich Buford High School, the same team that produced UF sophomore offensive lineman, Riley Simonds.
Although he is listed as a cornerback on Rivals, the Gators envision Bond making a splash on the other side of the ball at wide receiver. The three-star prospect is a home-run threat on the perimeter who recently posted a 10.48 in the 100-meter dash as well.
Bond, who was presented with a Gators offer exactly a month ago, heavily considered additional offers from Alabama, Miami, Texas, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh.
The Hurricanes were considered the program to beat for several months, especially when you factor in Bond's tight-knit relationship with quarterback commit, Jacurri Brown. The Georgia native also journeyed down to Coral Gables for a visit earlier this spring, while a trip to the Swamp has yet to take place.
However, that didn't alter Bond's decision and Mullen's staff needed just 30 days to convince him that Gainesville is the home away from home he had been searching for.
"I felt like at this time, it was the best decision for me," Bond told Gators Territory. "Me and my family had a big-time family decision to make and we felt like this was the perfect school.
"I just like the legacy that's there," Bond previously told GT. "That's one of the dream offers kids have growing up, so there's a lot of tradition there. The head coach said he loves my film and can really see me as a player that can create space when I'm on the field."
Dan Mullen and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales were the UF coaches who delivered the pleasant news last month, but Bond says recruiting staffer Corey Bell played a major role in his decision to team up with the Gators as well.
"We have built a great relationship during this amount of time," Bond said. "They're really great individuals as well."
Prior to joining forces with the Gators, the 6-foot, 175-pound playmaker locked in official visits with Florida (6-4), Miami (6-11), Alabama (6-18) and Texas (6-25), while additional suitors are crossing their fingers in hopes of securing his fifth and final visit.
Now that Bond is a part of UF's class, will he still officially visit additional programs over the summertime?
"Yes, sir," Bond replied. "I plan on taking my officials."
Stay tuned to Gators Territory.