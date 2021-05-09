GatorsTerritory - Peach State speedster Isaiah Bond says yes to the Florida Gators

Today's commitment on Mother's Day marks the sixth addition to Dan Mullen's 2022 recruiting haul and first since UF hauled in a string of commitments nearly two months ago.

This time, the Gators invaded the Peach State, an area that has been very good to the program in the past, to reel in Isaiah Bonds of talent-rich Buford High School, the same team that produced UF sophomore offensive lineman, Riley Simonds.

Although he is listed as a cornerback on Rivals, the Gators envision Bond making a splash on the other side of the ball at wide receiver. The three-star prospect is a home-run threat on the perimeter who recently posted a 10.48 in the 100-meter dash as well.

Bond, who was presented with a Gators offer exactly a month ago, heavily considered additional offers from Alabama, Miami, Texas, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh.

The Hurricanes were considered the program to beat for several months, especially when you factor in Bond's tight-knit relationship with quarterback commit, Jacurri Brown. The Georgia native also journeyed down to Coral Gables for a visit earlier this spring, while a trip to the Swamp has yet to take place.

However, that didn't alter Bond's decision and Mullen's staff needed just 30 days to convince him that Gainesville is the home away from home he had been searching for.