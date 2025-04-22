Peach State Standout Backer Breaks Down Recruiting & More





One of the top overall players in America, regardless of position, checks in from the Peach State, and his name is Max Brown. The standout linebacker checks in from Jefferson (GA) with over a dozen offers from some of the biggest names in College Football.





Max Brown, 2027 Linebacker

Max Brown

Linebacker •6'0" | 215 lbs

Class of 2027 @ Jefferson | Jefferson, GA





By the Numbers:

National Ranking No 49

State Ranking No 7

Position Ranking No 2





"Some other schools that I'm considering are Clemson, Ohio State, Auburn, Ga Tech, and Duke. I'd like to make a decision this summer sometime; I want to be committed before my junior year. Since the recruiting process began, I've prayed every night that God would lead me toward the school that would benefit me best. Aside from God, I lean on my family, friends, and teammates. Important things are the chemistry the players have, the relationships with the coaches and players, the amount of fishy stuff surrounding NIL, and the transfer portal going on in the school. Coach Bateman has been in contact with Coach Bala, who came down to the school to offer me yesterday. My Dad and Coach Napier were close before the process even started. I would describe my style of playing as passionate and intense. Away from the game, I like to hunt and fish, and I love photography and graphic designing."