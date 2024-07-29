Peach State Standout Jorden Edmonds Recaps Florida Unofficial Visit





Four-star defensive back Jorden Edmonds and his family traveled to spend the weekend with Head Coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.





"It was just an overall good time. I spent some time with Coach Bey and Coach Harris, and we took a tour of the facilities and housing and all that."





"My family and I are happy we made the trip."





"The BBQ was a fun time. There were team-building games and good food. It was nice to meet the coach's families and also spend the day with my family."





"The facilities are by far the best I've seen."





Jorden Edmonds

Athlete •6'3" | 175 lbs

Class of 2026 @ Sprayberry | Marietta, GA