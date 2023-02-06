Peach State Star Martreece Dillard: One to Watch in 2024

Buford High School has its fair share of big-time high school football players, and one of them is 6-foot-5, 265-pound Defensive end Martreece Dillard. He holds a dozen offers, including the University of Florida.

Dillard breaks down the recruiting process, the message from college coaches, and schools showing the most love.

"The process is definitely still new. What I've learned so far is that your social media really matters. Especially Twitter! I never knew that coaches would reach out on Twitter to get in contact with me. I've received several offers that way so far."

"Yes, the messages are generally the same. They are all impressed by my work ethic, which they view on my Twitter. The few coaches I've met in person during the contact period were very interested my size of 6'5, 263lbs, and 83-inch wingspan. They spoke on me carrying my 263lbs well and being able to add another 15-20 pounds still before I graduate!"

"All the schools that have offered me are amazing programs with great coaches who have shown interest in me. If I had to say five schools that stay in contact with me the most, they would be Duke, Vanderbilt, Michigan, and Auburn, which has offered me. The 5th school would be Florida State, which has yet to offer but reach out often."