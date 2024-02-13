Peach State Tight End One to Watch:





Hayden Bradley TE 6-foot-5, 215-Pounds Buford (GA) 2025





"UF is an amazing school that has a great education, which is important in my recruitment. Coach Napier and Coach Callaway and I have an awesome relationship, which is also HUGE in my recruitment! Both Coach Napier and Coach Callaway visited me at the school, and we got to talk more about the gators, which was nice."









"I am excited to see the campus and what it provides for the players. I am also looking forward to meeting the rest of the coaching staff."









"Flexible tight end with athletic ability. I was able to play in the slot as a wideout, put my hand in the dirt, and be physical! I can always improve my IQ on the game anytime I'm able to learn more about the game. I'm all in."









"As a player, I want to be the guy the team depends on and be the best leader I can be! Something to know about me personally is I'm an outgoing guy, very respectful to others, and always looking to help someone."