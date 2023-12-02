Peach State Standout a Priority for the Gators

The Florida Gators hit the road Friday to see some of the top recruits on the Big Board. Numerous Florida coaches flew into Georgia to see multiple targets, including Tight End Hollis Davidson.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Davidson checks in from Peachtree City (GA) McIntosh High School and is one of the top tight end prospects in Georgia.

Davidson talked about his season, the recruiting process, and thoughts on the Gators, including a visit in January.

"It's been great; I feel like I made a really big jump from last season. I feel like I'm a solid blocker and very well with my hands. Avoiding jams and catching. I decided to quit soccer and start running track to increase my explosiveness and speed. I'm going all in on football."

"I was surprised how fast it picked up for me. After Indiana offered, my recruitment really blew up; I'm very thankful."

"Florida seems awesome. Coach Calloway is such a cool guy, and he's good at maintaining a relationship with me. That's big for me. He seems like a great coach, and I'm excited to build my relationship with him further. I'm coming down to the swamp on January 20th for a junior day, and I'm excited to be there! Everything being said, my recruitment is still 100% open."