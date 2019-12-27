FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-- Lamical Perine has had an up and down career at Florida but the Alabama native never gave in to adversity.

Even when his position coached changed; when his head coach changed; and when the team won four games; Perine persisted.

"I just want to be a guy that was known for giving it his all," said the Florida running back on Friday. "Hard working guy that puts his team ahead of himself."

The Gators senior will suit up for the last time in the orange and blue when Florida faces off against Virginia on Monday in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

"It was pretty bittersweet when I left the Swamp. It's a surreal moment knowing that it's my last game with that orange and blue on," said Perine. "Honestly just coming out and giving my teammates my all and showing what it means to be a Gator."

Perine made the decision to return for his senior season because he had some unfinished business.

Perine proved a point and raised his stock in the process.

The Alabama native finished the regular season with a team-high 538 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 119 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Although his rushing stats probably was not what he expected, Perine was a big part of Mullen's offense because he became a complete back: a runner, a blocker and a pass catcher - a pass catcher that caught 35 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns.

Virginia is not letting Florida's rushing stats deceive them, the Cavaliers understand the challenge of facing a playmaker like Perine.

"He is athletic. He is strong, good center of gravity, good change of direction. He runs hard," said Cavs linebacker Charles Snowden. "He is also a weapon out of the backfield with catching the ball as well. You have to be cognizant on where he is at all times - knowing formation tendencies and where they like to line him up. They put him at receiver as well, so you have to be aware of where he is at all time."

"He really has reliable hands," said UVA safety Joey Blunt. "It helps that our linebackers are very athletic and mobile, too, so I think the match-up is really good on the outside, whenever safeties or corners are put on, we're going to have a really good match-up."

Perine may be suiting up for the Florida for the last time on Monday, however, he, along with the senior class is leaving a legacy. A legacy that with grit and determination, you can overcome the obstacles thrown at you.

"Fight through adversity and know that there are going to be better days ahead," said Perine. "Always go with your first mind thats what I tell everybody

"It makes me feel like I'm doing something," added Perine. "I feel like we part of it but there is still a lot more work to do. I feel like when they win the championships then we know the Gator Standard is back."

**Check out GT's full 1-on-1 interview with Perine above.**



