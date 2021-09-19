PG Denzel Aberdeen is staying put in the Sunshine State, commits to UF

Fresh off an official visit in Gainesville, Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips point guard Denzel Aberdeen has committed to the University of Florida.

The fast-rising senior entered the AAU season without any high-major offers to consider, but his strong play with Southeast Elite along with a stellar junior campaign certainly had schools turning up the heat in 2021.

Tabbed as a three-star prospect, the 6-foot-4, 175-pound Aberdeen was a First-Team All-State selection as a junior who possesses additional offers from Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Virginia Tech among others. The Red Raiders, Sooners and Yellow Jackets previously hosted him for official visits as well.