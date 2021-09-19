PG Denzel Aberdeen is staying put in the Sunshine State, commits to UF
Fresh off an official visit in Gainesville, Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips point guard Denzel Aberdeen has committed to the University of Florida.
The fast-rising senior entered the AAU season without any high-major offers to consider, but his strong play with Southeast Elite along with a stellar junior campaign certainly had schools turning up the heat in 2021.
Tabbed as a three-star prospect, the 6-foot-4, 175-pound Aberdeen was a First-Team All-State selection as a junior who possesses additional offers from Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Virginia Tech among others. The Red Raiders, Sooners and Yellow Jackets previously hosted him for official visits as well.
"Denzel Aberdeen became one of the more highly recruited guards in the Southeast this summer after a strong travel season with Southeast Elite," said Rivals National National Recruiting Analyst Dan McDonald.
"Coming off a junior season where he showed great scoring prowess at Dr. Phillips, the 6-foot-4 guard also proved this summer he could run a team as a point guard, which elevated his stock in a big way."
Prior to committing the Gators, Aberdeen released a top eight of Florida, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Iona, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.
With the addition of Aberdeen, the Gators now hold commitments from two prospects in the class of 2022. Top-25 prospect Malik Reneau is committed to Mike White's program as well.
Stay tuned to Gators Territory.