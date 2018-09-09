GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Dan Mullen cautioned Gator Nation on Monday. The team and fans were on a high after the win over Charleston Southern, but he needed and wanted to see his team jump from week one and week two.

However, the same problems that plagued Florida in the opening game came back to haunt them on Saturday night, but this time it meant that the Gators were on the wrong side of the scoreline and history.

“We’ve got to get cleaner in every aspect of the game and grow not just our physical toughness, our mental toughness as well as a team," said Mullen after his side's 27-16 loss to Kentucky.

The Wildcats were finally able to end their long losing streak to the Gators after winning the line of scrimmage.

Florida's offensive line could not generate any movement or create any gaps for the run game, while on the defensive side of the ball, the defensive front could not set the edge and linebackers were jumping out of the position, leaving holes big enough for Kentucky to do as they pleased on the ground.

Florida yielded 303 yards on the ground, while only rushing for 128 yards. Something needs to change if this team is expected to find success.

According to Mullen, the answer is quite simple, his team needs to improve on their physicality and toughness.

"It starts even just how we practice with the guys. We’re not going to change how we practice. They just have to learn how to practice the right way," said Mullen. "I watched some of the stuff – when you’ve got scout periods, you’ve go to the other team’s looks, they kind of treated that as walkthroughs, and it’s not."

"We can’t let the gas off at all, we have to be ready to play at a high level all the time," added receiver Josh Hammond.

"You’ve got to thud. You’ve got to wrap up. You’ve got to drive back. Scout teams have got to perform better and be a little bit more physical. It’s a mind-set of how you practice and how you treat every day. We don’t practice very long. We’re not on the field for like three hours. We’re up and down, pretty up tempo. During that time, we’ve got to make sure we’re practicing at an intensity level that’s going to allow us to perform on Saturday.”

It sounds simple in theory, however, Mullen admits that it is not an overnight change; it's a process.

"That's a mindset that takes some time for us. I'm not a very patient person," he said. "I want to really watch the film and see every exact part of the toughness aspect of where we need to be improved on and get us right and get ourselves moving in the right direction."

For the Gators, this loss to the Wildcats allowed the team to receive some perspective on where they stand in the SEC, and how they can move forward.

"It tells us we have to go harder," left tackle Martez Ivesy said. "It shows us that we've got to go 10 times harder, because the work we put in during the offseason doesn't reflect how we're going to do this season. We've got to obviously carry that over to the practice field."

The Gators offense stuttered its way through game, creating no momentum for most of the night. In the end it does come down to creating a balanced attack. UF quarterback Feleipe Franks and the passing game have shown improvement, however, an improved passing game will only go so far if the ground game does not improve.

"It’s really tough [to move the ball in the air without a good run game]. You’ve got to be able to execute at a high level, I think that’s just the biggest thing for us," said Hammond. "I think we just have to come out Monday ready to work and know that this game is over with and give Kentucky their credit for the win. You know those guys played good ball and we just have to come on Monday ready to work and just be ready for next week.”

Thats the biggest key.

Saturday night, the Gators' 31-game winning streak to Kentucky ended, however, on Sunday Florida is looking to prevent one loss turning into two consecutive losses.

The good news for Mullen and his staff, despite the score, the players did not seem deflated, but eager to turn the page.

"Just gives us motivation," receiver Van Jefferson said. "Coach [Billy] Gonzales told us when they went to the national championship they lost a game. So we've just got to win the rest of our games now, hopefully get to Atlanta, hopefully get to the playoffs."

"Much more importantly to me is not where we're at right at this very second, it's where our attitude's going to be on Monday when we show up to get ready for next week's game," said Mullen. "I'll have a better idea at that point where we might be as a program."

layers mostly seemed positive following the game despite the deflating loss. They seem to have bought Mullen's post-game message.

Words often ring idle one way or the other following these kind of losses. Whether they really