A second Gator has been tabbed as a preseason All-American, but it's not the second half of the Kyle connection.

Florida defensive tackle Tedarrell "T.J." Slaton was named a second-team All-American this week by Sporting News, but the publication didn't include UF tight end Kyle Pitts on its first or second-team squad.

The Slaton selection is surprising after no starts last season, but he showed flashes and finished the year with 29 tackles, 12 QB pressures, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Slaton was one of 11 Gators on Athlon Sports' Preseason All-SEC teams, making the fourth-team defense.

Florida's lone first-team All-SEC pick on Athlon Sports was Pitts, the third-team tight end on its All-America team. Pitts, who led the Gators in 2019 with 54 reception for 649 yards and five touchdowns, garnered first-team All-America honors from Walter Camp and was a second-team selection on Lindy's All-America team.

Both Pitts and UF quarterback Kyle Trask are first-team All-SEC picks by Street & Smith’s and College Football News, which tabs them as two of the top 30 CFB players entering the 2020 season (Trask is ranked 16th, Pitts is No. 20).

Florida's signal caller is ranked a top 15 preseason QB by Lindy's Sports (No. 14) and Athlon Sports (No. 15), while FOX Sports analysts Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone all listed Trask as one of their top five preseason quarterbacks. He completed 66.9 percent of pass attempts last season, finishing with 2,941 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and seven picks in 12 games played (10 starts).

Trask was a second-team All-SEC pick by Athlon Sports earlier this month, along with UF wide receiver Kadarius Toney (all-purpose) and cornerback Kaiir Elam. The other Gators among the 11 selections were defensive end Zachary Carter, cornerback Marco Wilson and safety Shawn Davis and kicker Evan McPherson (all third team) and wide receiver Trevon Grimes and offensive lineman Stewart Reese (fourth team).