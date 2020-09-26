OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

Florida coach Dan Mullen held Kyle Pitts out of both scrimmages in fall camp.

He didn’t need to see his star tight end take the practice field.

“I know what he can do,” Mullen said at the time.

The Gators unleashed Pitts in the season opener, and he had a monster 2020 debut with quarterback Kyle Trask in their 51-35 victory over Ole Miss.

Pitts set career highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (170), becoming the first SEC tight end since 1999 with four touchdowns in a single game, which also tied a school record. Trask finished with career highs in passing yards (416), passing touchdowns (six), and attempts (42), while tying his career high for completions (30).

Their performances had ‘Kyle to Kyle’ trending on Twitter during the game.

“That’s been said around here for a while,” Trask quipped.

The Kyle connection put the college football world on notice Saturday and lived up to their preseason hype. Both garnered preseason first-team All-SEC honors and appeared on multiple national award watch lists.

Pitts kicked off his Mackey Award campaign against the Rebels.

“We came out firing, and a lot of people maybe didn't expect that,” Pitts said. “But we’ve been practicing pretty hard, so I feel like everything that we’ve prepared for it showed today.”

“In practice, we were kind of seeing looks and certain things. I felt like I was going to have a great week. Passing wise, that was a good start for the offense and myself.”

Pitts scored the first touchdown of the season from a yard out on Florida’s opening possession, and caught another right before halftime. Trask split two defenders with a perfect back-shoulder throw to Pitts, who turned around and made the adjustment for a 16-yard touchdown.

“I saw he was technically double covered, but felt he had a great position to make a play on the ball,” Trask said. “I just threw it up to him and let him do what he does best.”

“When I saw the opportunity, I told Kyle to just trust me and we're going to make it happen,” Pitts said of his second score. “I loved our quarterback's performance. Me and Kyle, it’s just like a gel. We just work a lot together, and I feel like it shows.”

They made the play of the game to start the second half, with Trask dropping back and launching a deep ball to Pitts. He made the catch past midfield, stiff-armed a safety and outran the secondary for a 71-yard touchdown.

“That was something that we just saw throughout the week on film,” Trask said. “We came out, and they showed us this certain look and we immediately checked that play in, we executed it perfectly.

“[Pitts] can do a lot of things. He's a matchup nightmare for defenses. He's too big for corners and too fast for linebackers, so he gives defenses a lot of trouble.”

His final touchdown catch was a jump ball in the end zone over two defenders, outmuscling one of them to hang on for the 17-yard score. That marked the most TD receptions by a Gator since Ike Hilliard in 1995, and Pitts’ 170 receiving yards is the highest single-game total since Demarcus Robinson’s 216 yards in 2014.

“He’s a special player,” Mullen said Pitts. “You saw some of the matchups we were able to create with him today. He’s that matchup problem as a tight end. That’s what you like. You get backers matched up on him; that’s a problem for them in the pass game. You put DBs on him in the run game, he’s a physical blocker at the point of attack.

“That’s what you want in a tight end position. We’ve been seeing it in training camp. I know he’s got a chip on his shoulder and wanted to go show what he could be this year. To me, he has really taken a step forward as a complete tight end.”

Trask became the sixth passer in school history to throw six touchdowns in a game, and the first since Chris Leak in 2004. His 416 yards against Ole Miss marked the ninth-highest single-game total by a Florida QB and the most since Tim Tebow set the school record with 482 yards in the 2010 Sugar Bowl.

“I think there’s a lot to being a veteran quarterback, and especially in this situation,” Mullen said of Trask. “He comes out in a Game 1, new D-coordinator on a new staff you don't know a lot about.

“He just did a good job of managing the whole offense and managing the game, getting us into the right plays. He did a great job making those adjustments and finding the mismatches all over the field. I think we did a really good job of that all day.”