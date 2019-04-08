GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football held its second scrimmage on Saturday and Dan Mullen was pleased at the progress he saw.

"There’s some positives, a lot to teach off of for us. A lot to show guys," said the Gators head coach on Monday afternoon. "I thought it was pretty positive in teaching."

There were several players that had flashes in the scrimmage, including wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland that had a few touchdown receptions. According to Mullen, Cleveland received more reps over the weekend because Van Jefferson was unable to practice due to a family issue.

"He’s a guy that understands what it is to go be a team player," said Mullen about Cleveland. "He’s a dynamic special teams player for us, as well, made a lot of special teams plays. When you become a mature guy like him, when guys become mature guys, they understand if you want to play after college being a dynamic special teams player is as important as being a dynamic receiver. When you really understand how critical that part of the game is and what your factor is on the team, those are some of the most important plays you can make in a game."

However, for the staff these scrimmages are not meant to show off skills of the players they know well from last season; it is about seeing what the younger talent can do; how they can help these same guys take their game to the next level; and help their team understand how to react to certain schemes they might face.

"I just want to make sure that we have the right teaching moments and are we headed in the right direction? Are we getting all the different stuff in," explained Mullen. "There will be times where I’ll walk over to Todd [Grantham] and say, ‘Hey, I need you to play this defense for three straight plays because I want to call these plays against that defense.’ They’ll be, ‘Hey, can you these type of pass routes. Get into bunch, get into empty, let’s got three straight plays of empty.’ So we can get it on film to teach.

"As I was telling the coaches, our [job] is making sure we’re getting taught what we need taught, we’re getting to evaluate what we need to evaluated or putting players in positions to go be successful," added Mullen. "Overall, I would say it was pretty successful because we have a bunch of teaching moments. We got to see guys do things. It helps us to make better decisions of where everybody is at.”

One of those young guys is Chris Steele. The former five-star cornerback that early enrolled this January, has received plenty of first team reps since Marco Wilson remains limited - after suffering an ACL tear last fall.

"He’s doing good," said Mullen. "He’s getting reps with the top group, so he’s handled that pretty well. I think, again, when you get put in with those groups, you’re held to a certain standard. And so, it accelerates your growth and development and your level of play. I think he’s had a pretty solid spring.”



Although not quite a young group, scrimmages also allows the staff to see the quarterbacks in action.

"They’ve done good," said the Florida coach on the signal callers. "You see them a lot more comfortable in the system in year two.”

This is Florida's final week of spring practice. The Gators will hold their spring game on Saturday.