GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators released their first depth chart of the 2018 season.

Although many eyes gravitated to the quarterbacks, there was another position battle that took center stage as well: Jachai Polite's name was above CeCe Jefferson on the depth chart.

Polite has received consistent praise from the staff since the beginning of fall camp.

“He’s had a great camp,” head coach Dan Mullen said Monday. “I mean, he’s had a great training camp. He’s worked his tail off, and you know, it’s the effort you give on the field.”

This is not a slight against Jefferson, however. Jefferson is returning from a torn labrum in his shoulder. Although he is set to be ready for the opener, the injury could have played a role in his slip on the depth chart.

Polite's perofrmance did earn his spot. He has been tabbed as the ‘juice guy’ more than anybody and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham loves his motor.

“Polite has done a good job,” Grantham said. “He’s got some ability, he’s got some edge rush to him.

“He’s understanding the value of going hard all the time and playing that way. I certainly look forward to getting him on the field next Saturday and watching him play.”

Polite burst on the scene last season against Tennessee with an incredible chase-down tackle on Vols running back John Kelly after a 29-yard gain on a screen pass.

According to his teammates that is a regular for the 6-foot-2 junior.

“People might say that Tennessee play he made last year was luck, but I’ve seen previous plays this camp where he’s always chasing down the ball from the backside,” safety Jeawon Taylor said. “He’s always making the tackle.”

Fellow defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton echoed that as well.

“I think it was practice seven or five, one of them practices,” Slaton said. “We was on the far hash, and he was on the outside, and they ran, I think, a quarterback draw. I know! One of the pass plays the quarterback rolled all the way out. He chased him all the way from the other side of the field and made the sack.”

Polite's motor is impressive, but it's his work ethic that makes him a stand out.

“[Polite] works hard, works harder than anybody else,:" said Slaton. "He believes that he’s the best and that he’s going to be the best. He’s not going to let anybody outwork him.”

Coaches do not typically single players out too often, but Polite's name has come up quite a bit this offseason and Slaton knows why.

“Because he’s going to be a first-rounder,” Slaton said. “He has the best close out of anybody on this team, anybody on our defense he closes the best.

“He’s really quick on his feet, light, and he can run from any side of the field, he’s going to chase the ball.”

The Gators are set to kick off their season against Charleston Southern Saturday night, and Polite's starting role goes to show hard work pays off.