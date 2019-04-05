For the second time in less than three weeks, Dan Mullen’s staff played host to 2020 Polk County defensive back, Kendall Dennis.

The speedy cornerback out of Kathleen High School journeyed up to Gainesville on Wednesday after attending last month’s junior day, which featured a plethora of prospects.

This time around, however, Dennis was in a less crowded environment and had more time to chop it up with Torrian Gray.