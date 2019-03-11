Dan Mullen’s staff successfully dipped into Lakeland High to secure three signees during the 2019 cycle, and is looking to strengthen their presence in Polk County by bringing in a multitude of prospects from future classes as well.

Although Demarkcus Bowman is the top priority, there are other targets from the county UF is in pursuit of, including speedy cornerback Kendall Dennis.

Dennis, who collected an offer from the Gators a couple of weeks ago, has made a name for himself at Kathleen High School. One of Kathleen’s notable alumnus is also Torrian Gray, the Florida assistant who is the primary recruiter for Dennis.