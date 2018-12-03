GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The story this season was about the offense, and rightfully so. However, the defensive side needed a good amount of work as well heading into this season. Enter new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

Last season the Gators gave up 27.3 points per game. In Grantham’s first season they only allowed 20.3 and jumped from ranked 69 in that category to 23 nationally, and it could have been better.

Florida traded Randy Shannon’s reaction-based, sit on your heels 4-3 style of defense for the fast, physical and aggressive defense of Grantham and company and it was a solid first season.

Here are your defensive postseason grades.

Edge: A-

This group was the best position on the defense. Led by Jachai Polite, (11 sacks, 16 TFL), the defensive ends wreaked havoc on offenses this season.

They were explosive, made sure tackles, and bullied offensive lines at times. It wasn’t a perfect season. Early struggles holding the edge hurt the defense at times, especially against Kentucky, but as the season went on they showed how dominant they could be.

Jabari Zuniga was a great compliment on the other side of Polite. CeCe Jefferson’s leadership and experience helped set the edge once he returned and even young guys like Zach Carter showed flashes of brilliance off the edge knocking down passes.

Sacks aren’t all for the edge guys, but they take up most of the numbers. Florida went from 23 sacks a year ago to 32 this season.

Defensive line: C+

The interior defensive line had its ups and downs this season. Against Tennessee we saw Adam Shuler go off and dominate, but against Georgia and Missouri, the group was blown off the ball far too often.

T.J. Slaton was thought to have a break out season this year, but it just never formulated for him.

Early in the season we saw Slaton and Elijah Conliffe starting along the interior, but after a few weeks they were pulled for veterans Khairi Clark and Kyree Campbell.

When those two came in, the interior improved. It allowed the experience to take over and Slaton and Conliffee to be as fresh as possible.

Against teams like Mississippi State and LSU you didn’t see them with big numbers, but they did a great job of stonewalling offensive lines and it freed up the linebackers to make plays.

It was an up and down season for the defensive line, but that’s to be expected in the first year in a completely new scheme. If Slaton and Conliffe can take that next step and Shuler can sty consistent, next year should be solid for this group.

Linebackers: B-

David Reese is the glue that holds this defense together. Without him, guys were out of position and weren’t ready to make plays. He was sorely missed against Kentucky.

Vosean Joseph led the team in tackles this season with 87 and at times looked amazing. Unfortunately, he was inconsistent and at times was out of position and overran plays far too often.

This whole group struggled mightily when they were in coverage, and that holds them back. They are a solid group that works hard, but outside of Ventrell Miller, there isn’t a guy that stands out as a good coverage linebacker.

The group is in a good place with young guys like Miller and James Houston as well.

Overall, the linebackers were good, but could have been much better if they cleaned up some inconsistencies.

Corner: B

If this were just a C.J. Henderson grade, it would be A+++. He was phenomenal.

That’s not how this works though. Trey Dean, C.J. McWilliams, Marco Wilson and Brian Edwards also play corner.

Wilson was fantastic before his season-ending injury against Kentucky, and that thrust Dean into a starting role as a true freshman.

He held his own for the most part. There were a few times where he showed his youth, but he was solid opposite Henderson.

Where the Gators struggled was when they had to play more than two corners at a time. McWilliams was picked on when he was in single coverage and Brian Edwards had some good plays and some bad.

Henderson carried this group, but for an extremely depleted and young secondary, the corners had a very solid season.

Safeties: B-

The safeties were a very interesting position this season. They made some of the biggest plays, but had some strange mistakes as well. I am adding Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to this group as well.

Brad Stewart and Donovan Stiner were the main starters this season and embodied some of those inconsistencies with the interceptions against LSU and the sack against MSU, but then followed that up with missed assignments against Georgia and Missouri.

Gardner-Johnson was key for the safeties this season. His leadership in the back end helped keep the safeties in the right position. On top of that, the junior had his best season as a Gator in his new nickel position.

He was third on the team in tackles for loss and sacks and fourth in total tackles. Playing closer to the line definitely paid off for him.

Behind Stewart and Stiner, Jeawon Taylor and Shawn Davis filled in and had some struggles. Davis can lay a pop on anybody, but struggled in coverage at times and Taylor was a bit slow and out of position throughout the season and in key moments.

Overall, this group was good, but like the linebackers there were a lot of inconsistencies in this group.