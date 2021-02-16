GatorsTerritory - Preview: Florida at Arkansas

The Florida Gators travel to Bud Walton Arena this week only one day shy of two weeks rest and are looking to extend their two-game road win streak along with Mike White’s 8-1 all-time record against the Razorbacks.

The last time we saw the Gators was in their heartbreaking loss to South Carolina. UF’s leading scorer and leader in assists, Tre Mann, did his best to keep his team in it. Mann had 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the close loss.

Of another note was Colin Castleton, who played a big role in keeping the loss a close one vs South Carolina. Castleton has been playing at an extremely high-level all season, ranking first in FG% and second in blocked shots, earning himself co-SEC player of the week honors after their game against Vanderbilt in late January. Expect a big game from him this week; the Gators will need him, especially on the offensive glass.

The Razorbacks are playing at a high level as of recently, winning six-straight SEC games, and 2nd year HC Eric Musselman has his Razorbacks sitting at 24th in the AP rankings for the first time since Jan. 6, 2018 when they were placed at 22nd under HC Mike Anderson. Leading scorers Moses Moody (16.3 PPG) and JD Notae (13.0 PPG) are on fire from behind the arc this season with 73 combined made 3-pointers.

UF has a tendency of slowing down their tempo when having a lead of any kind, trying their best to kill the clock when in reality they should still keep their foot on the gas. This week, they have to play at a high pace, as well as keeping the perimeter on lockdown.

Of course, we expect the Razorbacks to use that focus on perimeter defense to their advantage and open up the paint a little bit in this game. Arkansas did a great job of this in the last matchup against the Gators, with 32 of their 59 points coming from the paint. So, keep an eye out for a close one this week.