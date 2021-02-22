GatorsTerritory - PREVIEW: Florida at Auburn

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. (EST)

Where: Auburn Arena | Auburn, Alabama

Records: Florida (11-6, 7-5); Auburn (11-12, 5-9)

TV: ESPN2 (Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes)

The Gators hit the road this week and are headed to none other than Auburn, Alabama to face the SEC rival Tigers in their first must-win matchup of a two-game road stretch before coming back to the Stephen O’ Connell Center for their last game of the season.

Just a few days ago, we saw the Gators finish a close one at home against rival UGA, 70-63, led by leading scorer Colin Castleton, (14 pts, 3 blk, 1 ast, 7 reb) who didn’t miss a shot all night. Castleton made his presence known versus UGA coming off of the bench, and he will more than likely have to do it again against the Tigers this week.

The last time we saw the Gators face the Tigers, UF came out on top, 69-47. Although, an interesting stat to look at is that the Gators are 26-56 in the all-time series when facing Auburn as the away team, and the last time we saw UF versus a team with a record below .500, it came against South Carolina in Columbia, so, watch the trend and maybe even keep an eye out for a close game here.

This matchup may be the first of the season for the Gators, but not an unfamiliar one for sophomore guard Tre Mann. This is because Auburn is coming with the No. 9 overall 2022 NBA prospect, Sharife Cooper, who Mann faced a few times in high school, as well as the Pangos All-American Game back in 2018.

When asked about the potential matchup, Mann simply said, “Yeah, I played against him a couple of times in high school, but I didn’t know he was that fast until this year. I guess in high school everything was slower for him. he looks a little bit faster now than he did in back then.”

Mann then followed up with, “His game changed a lot from high school and now. In high school, he was more of a laid back, slow-paced kind of guy, but he could still break people down and get to the hole whenever he wanted to.”

While the records heavily differ, we expect a good matchup this week. Tipoff has also been changed from 9:00PM to 7:00PM EST.