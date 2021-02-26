GatorsTerritory - HOOPS: Previewing Florida's matchup in Lexington against Kentucky

After a huge win against Auburn, UF is currently on a two-game win streak, which was assisted by none other than combo guard Tre Mann, notching his first career double-double. Be mindful though, the Gators have a short turnaround this week and are heading to Lexington to visit John Calipari and his Kentucky Wildcats, who are on a three-game win streak of their own. The Gators are also looking for their first season series split with Kentucky since 1998.

While Kentucky has had a pretty rough season, we all know how Calipari is and just why he is a household name. The Wildcats were supposed to play on the 23rd vs. Texas A&M, but unfortunately, the matchup was canceled due to a massive COVID outbreak within the Aggies program. Awarding them an extra week of preparation after their big win at Tennessee.

The Gators did a great job last week of keeping Auburn cold from behind the arc, as well as in the post, but they will have to keep up the high intensity offense, and especially defense with the Wildcats this week. The last time the Gators saw Kentucky, it was here at the Stephen O’ Connell Center and they lost the matchup 76-58, seeing the Wildcats blow by the defense, shooting 46.2% from three and scoring 44.7% of their points in the paint.

These last few games are very important for the Gators to hold their seed in the SEC Tournament, and while Coach Mike White likes to focus one game at a time, the Gators will not only be focused on Kentucky. This is because of a rescheduled game against Tennessee, where they will go on the road once more for their last game of the season. This time, to Knoxville.