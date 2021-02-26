GatorsTerritory - HOOPS: Previewing Florida's matchup in Lexington against Kentucky

HOOPS: Previewing Florida's matchup in Lexington against Kentucky
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. (EST)
Where: Rupp Arena | Lexington, Kentucky
Records: Florida (12-6, 8-5); Kentucky (8-13, 7-7)
TV: CBS, CBS Sports App (Brad Nessler and Clark Kellogg)
After a huge win against Auburn, UF is currently on a two-game win streak, which was assisted by none other than combo guard Tre Mann, notching his first career double-double. Be mindful though, the Gators have a short turnaround this week and are heading to Lexington to visit John Calipari and his Kentucky Wildcats, who are on a three-game win streak of their own. The Gators are also looking for their first season series split with Kentucky since 1998.
While Kentucky has had a pretty rough season, we all know how Calipari is and just why he is a household name. The Wildcats were supposed to play on the 23rd vs. Texas A&M, but unfortunately, the matchup was canceled due to a massive COVID outbreak within the Aggies program. Awarding them an extra week of preparation after their big win at Tennessee.
The Gators did a great job last week of keeping Auburn cold from behind the arc, as well as in the post, but they will have to keep up the high intensity offense, and especially defense with the Wildcats this week. The last time the Gators saw Kentucky, it was here at the Stephen O’ Connell Center and they lost the matchup 76-58, seeing the Wildcats blow by the defense, shooting 46.2% from three and scoring 44.7% of their points in the paint.
These last few games are very important for the Gators to hold their seed in the SEC Tournament, and while Coach Mike White likes to focus one game at a time, the Gators will not only be focused on Kentucky. This is because of a rescheduled game against Tennessee, where they will go on the road once more for their last game of the season. This time, to Knoxville.
|Player
|Position
|Stats
|
Anthony Duruji
|
F
|
5.9 pts
4.2 reb
|
Colin Castleton
|
F
|
12.9 pts
5.9 reb
2.5 blk
|
Tre Mann
|
G
|
14.3 pts
5.7 reb
3.6 ast
|
Noah Locke
|
G
|
10.2 pts
2.5 reb
|
Tyree Appleby
|
G
|
10.8 pts
3.1 reb
3.2 ast
|Player
|Position
|Stats
|
Isaiah Jackson
|
F
|
8 pts
6.9 reb
2.7 blks
|
Isaiah Jackson
|
F
|
10.5 pts
5.5 reb
1.3 blk
|
Oliver Sarr
|
G
|
7.4 pts
3.2 ast
|
Brandon Boston Jr.
|
G
|
11.9 pts
4.8 reb
|
Davion Mintz
|
G
|
10.5 pts
3.2 reb
Numbers of note
3 - Three Gators over the past 10 seasons have posted 15 points and five steals in a game, two of which happened this season. Scottie Lewis (16/5) at Auburn on Tuesday and Tre Mann (19/5) in the season opener vs. Army join Michael Frazier II (21/6), who did so at Vanderbilt on Feb. 3, 2015.
+9.0 - Tre Mann has increased his scoring by 9.0 points per game this season compared to his freshman campaign, which marks the Gators’ third-largest season-to-season individual scoring increase over the past 25 years, trailing only Joakim Noah (+10.7) and Taurean Green (+9.4) in 2005-06.
4 - The Gators are looking for a season split with UK in Lexington. Only four times in series history have Florida and Kentucky split the season series with the visitor taking both contests (1974, 1985, 1989, 1998).