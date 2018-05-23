With the regular season over and the SEC tournament underway, the Gator baseball looks toward the postseason and the next chapter of the team’s goal to repeat as national champions.

Florida (41-15, 20-10 SEC) claimed the SEC regular season title for the second consecutive year, despite losing four straight games to finish conference play.

Being the number one seed in the SEC tournament means the Gators have a first-round bye on the tournaments opening day and will play the winner of LSU-Mississippi State Wednesday, May 23 at 5:30 PM EST.

Mississippi State handed the nations number one team its only series lose of the season in the regular-seasons final weekend with a sweep in Starkville. Florida hasn’t played LSU since last years College World Series final, which saw the Gators sweep the Tigers and hoist the national championship trophy.

The result of the SEC tournament won’t be relevant to the NCAA tournament seeding for the Gators, unless the team fails to win a game and is knocked out early.

According to D1Baseball, Florida is the projected top-seed for the coming NCAA tournament meaning the Gators would host both a regional and, if the team advances, a super-regional.

Home-field advantage is imperative for Florida to have throughout the opening two-rounds of the NCAA tournament. The Gators are 28-6 at Alfred A. McKethan Stadium this season, opposed to 12-9 on the road.

This is familiar territory for the Gators, as 2018 marks the fifth consecutive season Kevin O’Sullivan’s squad has been a top-eight national seed heading into the NCAA tournament. A trip back to Omaha and the CWS would mark the fourth straight year the team has done so.

There is plenty of experience on the Gator roster as well, with the Gators returning six starting position players from the 2017 team, two starting pitchers and the nation’s best closer.

Despite the recurring issue this 2018 season of inconsistency from starters other than Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar, history says what happens in the regular season doesn’t always translate to the postseason.

One of the questions going into the 2017 NCAA tournament for the Gators was pitching depth. Other than Alex Faedo, Singer, Kowar and Michael Byrne, it was uncertain where Florida would get quality innings from on the mound.

The Florida bullpen stepped up in the postseason, however, going 3-0 on the mound when none of the fore-mentioned pitchers started.

Who will it be this year that comes to life in the postseason? Will it be Tommy Mace, who went six innings while only allowing one run on three hits in the opening game against Mississippi State? Or could it be Jack Leftwich who has shown flashes of greatness this season, despite recent struggles? Or will it be someone else, like Jordan Butler or Andrew Baker?

It proved to be necessary during the 2017 championship run after the Gators were stunned by Bethune-Cookman in the regional with Brady Singer on the mound. It took the efforts of Kirby McMullen and Austin Langworthy in the rematch to best the Wildcats and advance to the super-regional, and something similar may have to be down for the 2018 squad to repeat.

The talent level on the 2018 Gators is arguably the best Coach O’Sullivan has had, with three projected first-round draft picks (Singer, Kowar and Jonathan India), the SEC player-of-the-year (India), the SEC pitcher-of-the-year (Singer) and the nations number two recruiting class entering the season.

All the pressure is on Florida from the media, community and the team itself to repeat as national champions.

The fire-power is there in all three aspects of the game (offense, defense and pitching), home-field advantage is in the teams favor and the desire to reclaim the national championship trophy burns inside each player.

The only steps left for the team are to get through the SEC tournament and win 10 games in the NCAA tournament to finish the 2018 campaign with a dog-pile on TD Ameritrade Park and claim another College World Series title.