While the Gators will not be hosting over a dozen official visitors like they did a week ago, they are still slated to roll out the red carpet for over a handful of priority targets.

The University of Florida is currently equipped with six commitments for the class of 2022 and hoping to expand that number with at least five blue-chip prospects expected in Gainesville. Highlighting that list is Oscar Delp, the nation's top-ranked tight end.

With that being said, Gators Territory preview UF's official visitors list for this weekend.