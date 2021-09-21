With the rarity of top offensive tackles, 2023 Rivals100 Offensive Tackle Payton Kirkland is a hot commodity in next year's recruiting class. Last weekend, the Gators got a chance to host the talented tackle on a visit when Alabama snuck by the Gators 31-29. After the game, reporters caught up with Payton Kirkland about his time at Florida, what he liked about UF and what he thought of the offensive line.