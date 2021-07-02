Priority Gators target locks in another visit to the Swamp
Once the dead period is lifted in late July, a stable of priority targets for Dan Mullen's staff will be returning to Gainesville for another up-close look at the program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news