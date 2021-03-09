Priority OL target locks in virtual visit date with Florida
OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!
Although he has stepped foot in Gainesville multiple times, Rivals100 offensive tackle Tyler Booker is taking full advantage of the virtual visit process and set to receive another up-close look at UF's program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news